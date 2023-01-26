Business Analyst: Cash Devices – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst with Cash Device experience to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
- Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
- Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
- Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
- Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change
Experience
Min:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
Ideal:
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
Qualification:
Minimum / Ideal:
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge:
Minimum:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Banking and IT Standards and governance
- Testing practices and methodology
Ideal:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- Agile development life cycle
- Change Management
- Banking systems
- Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
- Solid understanding of:
- Project Management & Communication Skills / Conflict
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
