Business Analyst: Cash Devices

Jan 26, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst with Cash Device experience to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement

  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
  • Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems
  • Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
  • Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution
  • Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience
Min:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Experience
Ideal:

  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience

Qualification:
Minimum / Ideal:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:
Minimum:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • Banking and IT Standards and governance
    • Testing practices and methodology

Knowledge:
Ideal:

  • Detailed knowledge of:
    • Agile development life cycle
    • Change Management
    • Banking systems
    • Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
    • Solid understanding of:
    • Project Management & Communication Skills / Conflict

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • cash devices
  • banking

