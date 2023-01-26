Business Intelligence Consultant at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

Letsema is looking for a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge.

In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

Our client established a new environment with a small new team that started delivering in 2019, Currently the demand exceeds the current capacity specifically in developing financially focused Qlik Sense solutions/applications

Role Requirements:

We are looking for an experienced Qlik Sense/BI professional with thorough knowledge of scripting, data source integration and advanced GUI development in Qlik Sense to develop financial data models and applications covering areas such General Ledger, Income Statement and Supplementary data considering various financial measures.

Development of User Defined Reports (UDR’s) in the front-end would be [URL Removed] Sense is a widely popular data visualization and analytics tool that is used within Financial Control (FC). Core to the success of FC is the visualization of “big” and dedicated data for analysis, tracking, risk management, decision-making and process [URL Removed] skills focus (projects)

Deliver the technical insights and interpret the data reports to the [URL Removed] customer in realizing applicable business visualization requirements.

Consults with and support user community in understanding and applying Qlik Sense applications.

Work collaboratively with the project teams and other technical and business groups to develop, deploy, document, and maintain Qlik Sense applications and services on large enterprise systems.

Coaching and mentoring of internal resources that develop own Qlik Sense applications of use developed applications to gain the best value.

Comprehend and translate complex and advanced functional, technical and business requirements into executable architectural designs.

Creating and maintaining technical documentation.

Advocate for the BI tool and drive positive change management and user adoption throughout the organization.

Qlik Sense: Creation of dashboards which contains data model (Snowflake or Star schema) as per requirement and wherein Data is extracted from various Sources systems viz Sql Server, Oracle, Excel file and [URL Removed] design, architecting, construct, integrate and maintain Qlik Sense solutions/applications and services utilizing the most recent Qlik Sense software.

Deployment of Qlik Sense applications with efficiency using front-end development and data visualization best practices.

Conduct comprehensive tests for Qlik Sense applications and services on large enterprise systems that will help to improve performance and reliability.

Thoughtful implementation of Qlik Sense best practices in order to deliver effective Qlik Sense solutions to the users.

Application of section access, where required, to ensure valid users are accessing/viewing the dashboard.

Migrating code across development and testing landscapes.

Creating and configuring Nprinting [URL Removed] and database: Database design and SQL skills with experience in RDMS such as MS SQL Server, Oracle etc.

Creation of QVD files and set analysis.

Data integration through extracting, transforming, and loading (ETL) data from various sources.

Background and experience required:

Minimum of five (5) years hands-on experience working directly with Qlik Sense/ QlikView.

Data extraction, transformation, and modelling.

Experience in Qlik Sense GUI development and visualization best practices, shell scripting, web, and HTML integration.

Knowledge of connecting Qlik with various data source, using Single Configurator, Extension/Widget/Mashup editor etc.

Report/Dashboard/Mashup development – Strong Data Reporting and Visualization experience.

Development of User Develop Report (UDR’s) would be advantageous to develop in the front-end unique customer views.

Advanced SQL (at least 3 years +) and RDMS knowledge, SQL scripting, nested selection, stored procedures, triggers, analytic functions, tuning and troubleshooting, etc.

Extensive experience in the financial industry working with financial data relating to General Ledger, Income statements and related master data. (at least 5years)

Mandatory Skills

Qlik Sense/QlikView certification will be advantageous.

Bachelor’s degree (BE/B.TECH) in Computer Science, MIS, or related qualification. A master’s degree is always helpful.

General information management and reporting.

Extensive experience in gathering customer requirements, translating those requirements into dashboard, and reporting specification, developing, and facilitating the testing of the developed Qlik sense application and requesting deployment

Desired Skills

Broad based business intelligence exposure in BI tools

Desired Skills:

QlikView

Qlik Sense

Power BI

Business Intelligence Tools

Finance

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

