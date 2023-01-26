Control System Engineer (PLC Programmer) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

My client in the Engineering industry is recruiting an Control System Engineer (PLC Programmer) for their branch in Durban. This individual will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms.

Minimum requirements:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Control System engineering and PLC Programming.

Minimum 3 years’ experience working with Siemens TIA Portal / Step 7 / Wincc/ Allen Bradley.

Experience working with Kawasaki Robots will be an advantage

Knowledge of Mitsubishi & Toyopuc (advantageous).

Duties and responsibilities:

Project supervision

Planning of project, components, and resources.

Overseeing of the effective management of health and safety.

Manage projects materials within material cost baseline / budget.

Schedule project tasks on an hourly basis.

Manage delivery of project scope including change management

Execute all projects in accordance with QC procedures.

Effective planning of procurement.

Effective communication with project stakeholders throughout the life span of the project.

Monitor the project and provide feedback in a structured manner.

Design

Initiate project kick-off meetings with the estimators.

Project specification document to be read and understood before start of design.

Regular design review meetings to be held.

Meet with customer onsite to discuss requirements.

Preliminary design to be done.

Costing sheet to be reviewed to align design cost with allowances.

As-Build drawings to be updated.

Drawings to be printed, binded and issued to client / supervisor.

Software engineering

Software development in accordance with the clients’ specifications.

Meet with customer onsite to discuss detailed requirements.

Hardware concept design prior to implementation.

Documentation and backup management.

Commissioning and handover.

Adherence to health and safety requirements.

Adherence to any other instruction as given by electrical engineering director.

Manufacturing

Procure all Materials according to the Allocated Budgets

Follow up on orders and deliverables.

Prepare workshop quality control plan.

Supervise electrical employees during manufacturing.

Ensure manufacturing standards conform to client requirements.

Produce all relevant labelling for cables, wire markers etc.

Commissioning of manufactured items in the workshop.

Ensure manufactured items are sent to client within the required deadline.

Staff management

Effective leave management of all direct reports.

Effective communication management of all staff matters.

Enforcement of company’s disciplinary code.

Desired Skills:

Automation Engineer

Software Engineer

Automation

Engineering

