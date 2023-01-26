Data Analyst (Life Insurance) – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Job Description
The main responsibility of the successful candidate will be to work alongside the Operational Management Team to drive data driven decision making and excellence in execution of strategies. Additionally, providing both analytical and technical support
Responsibilities
- Build and maintain management reports/dashboards (SQL, Visual Studio, Data Models and Power BI)
- Build and maintain internal data-driven automations (SQL/internally developed apps)
- Maintain and improve Life insurance commission models
- Modelling different data sources to drive up sales
- Build, maintain and improve predictive models to support business objectives including:
- Work allocation models
- Performance management models
- Distribution strategies
- Work closely with a rapidly growing distribution team
Personal Requirements
- Technical proficiency and an eagerness to expand skills and develop knowledge
- Should have a strong affinity towards coding and designing robust solutions
- Must have a passion for working with numbers and analysing data
- Enjoy finding unique solutions to problems and implementing these solutions
- An ability to thrive in a busy environment with multiple deliverables
- Be able to communicate effectively with a wide variety of stakeholders
- Apply attention to detail
Qualifications
- Undergraduate or postgraduate degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Engineering, Informatics , Engineering or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- PowerBi