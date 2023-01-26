Data Analyst (Life Insurance)

Job Description

The main responsibility of the successful candidate will be to work alongside the Operational Management Team to drive data driven decision making and excellence in execution of strategies. Additionally, providing both analytical and technical support

Responsibilities

Build and maintain management reports/dashboards (SQL, Visual Studio, Data Models and Power BI)

Build and maintain internal data-driven automations (SQL/internally developed apps)

Maintain and improve Life insurance commission models

Modelling different data sources to drive up sales

Build, maintain and improve predictive models to support business objectives including:

Work allocation models

Performance management models

Distribution strategies

Work closely with a rapidly growing distribution team

Personal Requirements

Technical proficiency and an eagerness to expand skills and develop knowledge

Should have a strong affinity towards coding and designing robust solutions

Must have a passion for working with numbers and analysing data

Enjoy finding unique solutions to problems and implementing these solutions

An ability to thrive in a busy environment with multiple deliverables

Be able to communicate effectively with a wide variety of stakeholders

Apply attention to detail

Qualifications

Undergraduate or postgraduate degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Engineering, Informatics , Engineering or equivalent

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

SQL

PowerBi

