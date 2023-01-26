Enterprise Architect

A leading retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for an Enterprise Architect to join their fantastic team of architects.

The ideal candidate should have:

Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree

Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps

Creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions

Strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (desirable)

Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (desirable)

Experience:

Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs

Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain

Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes. (desirable)

Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architect

Cloud

Togaf

Saas

Retail

IT Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

