Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

Jan 26, 2023

A leading retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for an Enterprise Architect to join their fantastic team of architects.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree
  • Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps
  • Creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions
  • Strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (desirable)
  • Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (desirable)

Experience:

  • Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs
  • Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain
  • Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes. (desirable)
  • Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architect
  • Cloud
  • Togaf
  • Saas
  • Retail
  • IT Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

