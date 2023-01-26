Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

A leading retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for an Enterprise Architect to join their fantastic team of architects.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree
- Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps
- Creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions
- Strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (desirable)
- Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (desirable)
Experience:
- Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs
- Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain
- Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes. (desirable)
- Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architect
- Cloud
- Togaf
- Saas
- Retail
- IT Strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma