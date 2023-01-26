Front-end Developer (Advanced) 0899 – Gauteng Centurion

An International Automotive Manufacturing Company sourcing for a Front-end Developer (Advanced)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· JavaScript
· Typescript
· Node.js
· AngularJS & Angular 5+
· API
· AJAX & REST
· JSON & XML
· HTML 5
· CSS (SCSS)
· At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
· At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
· Micro Service Development
· Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
· Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence
· Code versioning (Git)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· JAVA (beneficial and optional)
· AWS (beneficial)
· Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
· React
· Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish) 2
· Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
· Jenkins
Beneficial:
· Agile development methodologies
· Confluence / Jira
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Degree in IT or relevant experience
· 4+ years’ Development Experience
· Agile working experience (Mandatory)
