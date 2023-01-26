Front-end Developer (Advanced) 0899 – Gauteng Centurion

An International Automotive Manufacturing Company sourcing for a Front-end Developer (Advanced)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· JavaScript

· Typescript

· Node.js

· AngularJS & Angular 5+

· API

· AJAX & REST

· JSON & XML

· HTML 5

· CSS (SCSS)

· At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

· At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

· Micro Service Development

· Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

· Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

· Code versioning (Git)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· JAVA (beneficial and optional)

· AWS (beneficial)

· Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)

· React

· Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish) 2

· Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

· Jenkins

Beneficial:

· Agile development methodologies

· Confluence / Jira



WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Degree in IT or relevant experience

· 4+ years’ Development Experience

· Agile working experience (Mandatory)

