Full Stack Developer at Optivest Health Services (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Durbanville

Optivest Health Services has a position available for a Senior Full Stack Developer,.
Purpose of the Position:
- The company requires a senior full stack developer that shares the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.
- The position forms part of a small team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment for each new product / project including system information gathering, solution design, preparing application specifications, development and testing, user training, problem solving and trouble shooting.
- On-going maintenance of existing systems and MIS reporting will also remain a crucial requirement of the role.
Technical Skills & Experience
Qualifications
- (Minimum) Grade 12 National Certificate
- (Ideal) Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Technical
As a full stack developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and
back-end development languages, development frameworks as well as third party libraries.
- 6+ years of proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation
- Experience in Medical Scheme/Health industry advantageous
Experience in the following development languages:
Front-end languages
- JavaScript
- CSS (bootstrap)
- HTML
Back-end languages:
- C# with .NET Framework including WinForms & WPF
- NET including Webforms, MVC, Blazor / Razor
Experience working with databases including:
- MS SQL & MySQL relationship databases
- T-SQL, Stored procedures and Views essential
Reporting experience including:
- Excel reporting
- Crystal reports
- Statistical web dashboards
Knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
Interpersonal skills
- Display a strong sense of ownership and independent work ethic
- Strong understanding of business processes
- Process-orientated and structured
- Analytical skills
- Very good problem-solving skills & time management essential
- Applying expertise and technology
- Adhering to principles and values
- Result driven and meeting project delivery expectations
- Coping with pressures and possible setbacks as well as project re-prioritisations required by the business
- Can-do attitude and aptitude for achieving personal growth and technical results
Desired Skills:
- CSharp
- Javascript
- CSS
- Asp.Net
- MS SQL
- Winforms
- Webforms
- MVC
- Blazor
- WPF
- Independent
- problem solver
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Optivest Health Services is a leadingnational consultancy, based in Durbamville. Which specialises in providing objective, independent andfocused health cover solutions to individual members and medium to small employergroups.
At Optivest, medical schemes andmedical scheme related products are our specialty. It is our vision to enableall South Africans to get medical cover, that suits their individual and familyneeds while saving them money.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund