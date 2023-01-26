Full Stack Developer at Optivest Health Services (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Durbanville

Optivest Health Services has a position available for a Senior Full Stack Developer,.

Purpose of the Position:

The company requires a senior full stack developer that shares the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.

The position forms part of a small team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment for each new product / project including system information gathering, solution design, preparing application specifications, development and testing, user training, problem solving and trouble shooting.

On-going maintenance of existing systems and MIS reporting will also remain a crucial requirement of the role.

Technical Skills & Experience

Qualifications

(Minimum) Grade 12 National Certificate

(Ideal) Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Technical

As a full stack developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and

back-end development languages, development frameworks as well as third party libraries.

6+ years of proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation

Experience in Medical Scheme/Health industry advantageous

Experience in the following development languages:

Front-end languages

JavaScript

CSS (bootstrap)

HTML

Back-end languages:

C# with .NET Framework including WinForms & WPF

NET including Webforms, MVC, Blazor / Razor

Experience working with databases including:

MS SQL & MySQL relationship databases

T-SQL, Stored procedures and Views essential

Reporting experience including:

Excel reporting

Crystal reports

Statistical web dashboards

Knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

UML

Systems analysis and design

Interpersonal skills

Display a strong sense of ownership and independent work ethic

Strong understanding of business processes

Process-orientated and structured

Analytical skills

Very good problem-solving skills & time management essential

Applying expertise and technology

Adhering to principles and values

Result driven and meeting project delivery expectations

Coping with pressures and possible setbacks as well as project re-prioritisations required by the business

Can-do attitude and aptitude for achieving personal growth and technical results

Desired Skills:

CSharp

Javascript

CSS

Asp.Net

MS SQL

Winforms

Webforms

MVC

Blazor

WPF

Independent

problem solver

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Optivest Health Services is a leadingnational consultancy, based in Durbamville. Which specialises in providing objective, independent andfocused health cover solutions to individual members and medium to small employergroups.

At Optivest, medical schemes andmedical scheme related products are our specialty. It is our vision to enableall South Africans to get medical cover, that suits their individual and familyneeds while saving them money.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position