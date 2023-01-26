Full-Stack Java and AWS Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

I am currently on the hunt for a Java Developer with solid experience with AWS components. This is for my client, leaders in the Automotive Space for a contract till December of 2025 (3 year contract). The role is hybrid model, to which the successful candidate would need to be on-site at least twice per week within the Johannesburg region. Candidates would need to have at least 5 – 7 years of experience.
Essential skills:
- Java 11, JavaScript and TypeScript with strong Object Orientated skills.
- Essential: AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, RDS, EKS, ElastiCache, Aurora
- Kubernetes and Docker
- SQL – PostgreSQL preferable
- Spring Boot
- JMS (Java messaging system)
- JSON, XML and YAML
- RESTful endpoints design and implementation
- IoC
If you meet the above requirements or know anyone who may fit this role, please a latest updated CV and I will be in contact shortly thereafter
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- aws
- eks
- s3
- kubernetes
- docker
- sqs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years