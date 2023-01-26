Full-Stack Java and AWS Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 26, 2023

I am currently on the hunt for a Java Developer with solid experience with AWS components. This is for my client, leaders in the Automotive Space for a contract till December of 2025 (3 year contract). The role is hybrid model, to which the successful candidate would need to be on-site at least twice per week within the Johannesburg region. Candidates would need to have at least 5 – 7 years of experience.

Essential skills:

  • Java 11, JavaScript and TypeScript with strong Object Orientated skills.
  • Essential: AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, RDS, EKS, ElastiCache, Aurora
  • Kubernetes and Docker
  • SQL – PostgreSQL preferable
  • Spring Boot
  • JMS (Java messaging system)
  • JSON, XML and YAML
  • RESTful endpoints design and implementation
  • IoC

If you meet the above requirements or know anyone who may fit this role, please a latest updated CV and I will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • aws
  • eks
  • s3
  • kubernetes
  • docker
  • sqs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

