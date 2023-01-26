Full-Stack Java and AWS Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

I am currently on the hunt for a Java Developer with solid experience with AWS components. This is for my client, leaders in the Automotive Space for a contract till December of 2025 (3 year contract). The role is hybrid model, to which the successful candidate would need to be on-site at least twice per week within the Johannesburg region. Candidates would need to have at least 5 – 7 years of experience.

Essential skills:

Java 11, JavaScript and TypeScript with strong Object Orientated skills.

Essential: AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, RDS, EKS, ElastiCache, Aurora

Kubernetes and Docker

SQL – PostgreSQL preferable

Spring Boot

JMS (Java messaging system)

JSON, XML and YAML

RESTful endpoints design and implementation

IoC

If you meet the above requirements or know anyone who may fit this role, please a latest updated CV and I will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

aws

eks

s3

kubernetes

docker

sqs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position