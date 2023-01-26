G2053 _2064 AWS Data Engineer

Job Title: AWS Data Engineer (Advanced)
Location: Gauteng
Contract Term: Immediate – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):
e.g. Technical Skills / Technology
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
- BMW Cloud Data Hub (CDH)
- BMW CDEC Blueprint
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Kafka
· AWS EMR
· Redshift
Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.
Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.
Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.
Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.
Knowledge of the Agile Working Model.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Demonstrate expertise in data modelling Oracle SQL.
– Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
– Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
– Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.
– Self-driven team player with ability to work independently and multi-task.
– Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
– Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
– Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
– Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
– Strong organizational skills.
Desired Skills:
- Terraform
- Pyspark
- Linux