Golang Developer (Jhb) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg North

ENVIRONMENT:

An exciting FinTech company in the market is looking for a Mid-Senior Golang Engineer with current hands-on experience who knows what it takes to develop scalable, extensible technology and evolve a global platform that will make a daily difference to people’s lives. Your role will entail writing back-end code, building efficient features, troubleshooting application and code issues, and conducting analysis. You will need 5 years Software Development experience using Golang, application of various development methodologies including Agile, and your tech toolset must include strong skills in Go, RESTful Web Services, Version Control systems, Continuous Integration and Mobile applications.

DUTIES:

Conduct analysis of website and application requirements.

Write back-end code and building efficient features.

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges.

Develop back-end portals with an optimized database.

Troubleshooting application and code issues.

Integrate data storage solutions.

Respond to integration requests from front-end developers.

Finalize back-end features and testing web applications.

Update and alter application features to enhance performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must-Haves –

At least 5 years in Software Development.

Application of various development methodologies including Agile.

Expertise in –

Go

RESTful Web Services

Version Control systems

High availability experience

Continuous Integration

Systems and networking (not the social kind)

Working with remote teams (beneficial)

Mobile applications

ATTRIBUTES:

Highly self-motivated team player in a professional lean Agile environment.

Excellent verbal and written English capabilities.

Logical with a passion for problem solving.

Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills.

Able to manage pressure and deadlines timeously and effectively.

Comfortable with ambiguity – clarifying problems and expectations.

Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure.

Flexible.

