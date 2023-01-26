Head Developer at Hire Resolve

Jan 26, 2023

Our client in the Crowd Photography Services is searching for an experienced Head Developer to join their team based in Cape Town

Key Requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)
  • 6+ Years experience with serverless architecture, data-driven design, and data pipelines.
  • Be familiar with AWS Lambda, SQS, SNS, S3, API Gateway, Elastic Beanstalk, EC2, and Cognito.
  • Strong experience with Python, Java, Javascript/Nodejs, Docker, and DevOps is also required.
  • Experience with MongoDB and PostgresSQL is preferred.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Python
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • NodeJS
  • Docker
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

