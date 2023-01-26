Head Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Crowd Photography Services is searching for an experienced Head Developer to join their team based in Cape Town
Key Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)
- 6+ Years experience with serverless architecture, data-driven design, and data pipelines.
- Be familiar with AWS Lambda, SQS, SNS, S3, API Gateway, Elastic Beanstalk, EC2, and Cognito.
- Strong experience with Python, Java, Javascript/Nodejs, Docker, and DevOps is also required.
- Experience with MongoDB and PostgresSQL is preferred.
