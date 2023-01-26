Head Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client in the Crowd Photography Services is searching for an experienced Head Developer to join their team based in Cape Town

Key Requirements:

Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)

6+ Years experience with serverless architecture, data-driven design, and data pipelines.

Be familiar with AWS Lambda, SQS, SNS, S3, API Gateway, Elastic Beanstalk, EC2, and Cognito.

Strong experience with Python, Java, Javascript/Nodejs, Docker, and DevOps is also required.

Experience with MongoDB and PostgresSQL is preferred.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Python

Java

JavaScript

NodeJS

Docker

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

