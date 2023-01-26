Information Security Analyst – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:

The Information Security Analyst will be responsible for the planning, implementation and execution of daily/weekly/monthly security tasks that ensures that the clients are compliant with the required standards by providing analysis, administration, and advisory input. The focus will be on the maintenance of compliance, security, and risk functions in correspondence with all service offerings. This will ensure the appropriate identification, protection, response, and recovery of information security threats across all service lines.

The role will require the Information Security Analyst to work closely with clients displaying good client engagement skills with a high level of professionalism. Certification, both in vendor, technology and product is required at a mid to specialized level with continual progress towards an expert level.

Qualifications, Knowledge, and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in information system (3+ Years)

ITL v3 (2+ Years)

SOC/SIEM (3+ years)

Vulnerability Management (3+ years)

Azure Security MAZ500 (3+ years)

Cisco Meraki (1-2 years)

Checkpoint CCSA (4+ years)

Special Requirements

3+ Years work experience in a security environment

2-5+ years in a similar role within an ICT organisation provision managed services

Experienced in writing technical documentation and experience in co-ordination with TAC

Responsibilities:

PO 1: Risk Management

Complies to all mandated policies, laws and audit requirements

Managed environment is safe and secure – Security patch management

PO 2: Operational Excellence

Operates an environment that is reliable and stable

Incident Management

Service Request Management

Capacity Management

Availability Management

Continuity Management

Life Cycle Management

PO 3: Continual Improvements

Operate an environment that is efficient, optimized and standardized.

PO 4: Project

Projects are delivered on time, within budget and meets or exceeds customer quality expectations.

Behavioural Competencies/Technical Competencies

Essential

Passion for all things security

Ability to operate independently as well as in a team environment

Excellent communication skills – verbal and written

Excellent documentation skills

Strong client focus

Strong planning and organizational skills

Perform well under pressure

ITIL v3

Have a proactive approach Essential

Security Protocols

Security information monitoring solutions

Firewalls inclusive of DMZ and IPS

Content Filtering

End point protection

VPN

SIEM/SOC

Splunk

Vulnerability Management

EDR

DDoS

PKI

Identity and access management

Data Security Concepts and principles

Azure Security

Desirable

Service management solutions

Be coachable

Able to manage time effectively and set priorities appropriately

Able to maintain professional demeanor under stress

Able to operate within customer standard operating procedures

Strong listening skills Desirable

Sound knowledge of system monitoring platforms

Data Access Governance

PCI

Familiar with on prem and cloud security concepts

Knowledge disaster recovery

Security awareness programmes

Threat hunting concepts and technologies

SOAR knowledge/experience

DLP

SASE knowledge/experience

SWG knowledge/experience

