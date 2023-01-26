Integration Architect

Global legal practice is looking to appoint a Integration Architect is responsible for providing both hands-on integration technical capability and taking lead role in establishing integration architecture and its design for the systems managed by NRF Global IT.

Qualification and Experience:

The role requires an individual with a solid background in SAP integrations using SAP PI/PO with at least 3 SAP

full implementation experiences to multi-national/regional corporations.

Previous experience of supporting integration between SAP and other interfaced applications.

Strong SAP support skills, ideally developed through solid experience ability to design/build integrations based on SOAP, REST, JSON, XML capability to handle SFTP, JDBC connections, PGP encryption/decryption, Base64 codification good knowledge of SAP CPI (Cloud Platform Integration) and cloud connectors knowledge of Intapp Integrate (aka Integration Builder) and IIS (based on Dell Boomi), nice to have knowledge of MS SQL integration (SSIS), nice to have

Strong experiences in designing and deliverying integrations between Cloud and On-Premise, Cloud and Cloud, On-premise and On-premise

Good experience in designing and deliverying integrations in Microsoft Azure

Strong experiences in designing and implementing market leading ESB solutions such as Mulesoft, Dell Boomi, Web Sphere

Experience of working in offshore model (third party vendors being offshore), cross-culturally and cross -functionally, and ability to adapt personal style to different environments;

Pro-active collaboration and stakeholder management will be second nature and a core strength. Ability to influence internal departments in order to obtain co-operation;

Experience of working in a fast paced environment with demanding deadlines and a desire to deliver to milestones would be a distinct advantage.

Performance tuning, troubleshooting, go live support

Interacting with various other teams during system build and implementation process

ITIL v3 Foundation would be an advantage

Technical & Specialist Knowledge

Solid SAP PI/PO (7.5) architecture, design/build/test, support/project experiences (certified, ideally)

Ability to design/build integrations based on SOAP, REST, JSON, XML

Capability to handle SFTP, JDBC connections, PGP encryption/decryption, Base64 codification

Good knowledge of SAP CPI (Cloud Platform Integration) and cloud connectors

Knowledge of Intapp Integrate (aka Integration Builder) and IIS (based on Dell Boomi), nice to have

Knowledge of MS SQL integration (SSIS), nice to have

Good experience in designing and deliverying integrations in Microsoft Azure

Strong experiences in designing and implementing market leading ESB solutions such as Mulesoft, Dell Boomi, Web Sphere

Experience with S4/HANA would also be beneficial

Knowledge and experience with integration performance tuning

Experienced and technically proficient with the following SAP/3rd party components:

ERP 6.0 EHP 8 (ECC 6.0) on Hana

SAP FIORI Gateway

BW 7.5 with BPC on Hana

Process Orchestration 7.5

Business Objects (BOBJ/BODS 4.2)

Netweaver Java 7.4 with Redwood BPA

Solution Manager 7.1/7.2

Intapp Open

Workday (SaaS)

Chrome River (SaaS)

