IT Desktop Technician at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our clients leading in the transportation provider sector, are looking for IT Desktop Technicians to join their team.

Requirements:

Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)

Microsoft 365 cloud expert on security

MS Defender expert

End point security know how and implementation

Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems

Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis

Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10,11 Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012,

Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)

Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician

PBX experience

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Desktop

Hardware

Software Support

Learn more/Apply for this position