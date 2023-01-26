IT Desktop Technician at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our clients leading in the transportation provider sector, are looking for IT Desktop Technicians to join their team.
Requirements:
- Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
- Microsoft 365 cloud expert on security
- MS Defender expert
- End point security know how and implementation
- Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems
- Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10,11 Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012,
- Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
- Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
- PBX experience
Desired Skills:
- Desktop
- Hardware
- Software Support