IT Desktop Technician at Hire Resolve

Jan 26, 2023

One of our clients leading in the transportation provider sector, are looking for IT Desktop Technicians to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
  • Microsoft 365 cloud expert on security
  • MS Defender expert
  • End point security know how and implementation
  • Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems
  • Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
  • Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10,11 Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012,
  • Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
  • Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
  • PBX experience

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop
  • Hardware
  • Software Support

