IT Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

An established telecommunications company in Pretoria East needs an Intermediate IT Project Manager, who has experience in managing large complex application systems, understanding IT development and the full project scope. This individual is someone who can mitigate risks, an action taker, a good communicator and a team player, with experience managing people.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or IT-related field.

Project Management Certification (PMP) will be beneficial.

4+ years of project management experience.

Experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies.

MS Office and Google suite knowledge.

Duties and responsibilities:

Direct and oversee the completion of projects.

Develop a plan of action including the schedule, resources, and work plan.

Assess risks and establish contingency plans.

Define and manage project scopes and specifications.

Manage project resources and delivery of outputs.

Manage and report on the project budget.

Quality control and compliance to specifications.

Manage risks, issues, and constraints.

Stakeholder management, communication, and reporting at project level.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

IT

Intermediate Project Manager

Pretoria East

Waterfall

Agile

PMP

