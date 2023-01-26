Java Developer

The Java developer must work together with Business Analyst, System Architect and managers, to understand the overall business need and the requirements, design the system solution using various approaches and technologies, implement the designed solution in the system with high quality source codes. The Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.

The Java developer must work together with Business Analyst, System Architect and managers, to understand the overall business need and the requirements, design the system solution using various approaches and technologies, implement the designed solution in the system with high quality source codes. The Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

The successful candidate will be required to perform but not limited to the following key outputs

The system development life cycle and involvement in each stage the defined system development tools, processes and workflows

Part of the team in distinguishing between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them

Delivery of high quality source code and the technologies used and the systems components structure

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high qualityAnalyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

Perform accurate development estimation

Education and Experience

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)

Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate

WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience

Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)

SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

Maven, ANT build scripts

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration

Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)

Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high-pressure complex environment

Competencies

The successful candidate must demonstrate the following competencies:

Software release management

Solution Design and Implementation

Software testing and Test Driven development

Software deployment and maintenance

Change control

Time management and prioritization

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Springboot

Weblogic

Presentation layer

Web Services

Maven

Devops

Learn more/Apply for this position