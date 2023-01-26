Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

JAVA/Spring Boot.

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

HTML5, CSS3.

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

