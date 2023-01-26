Java Developer

Jan 26, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

  • JAVA/Spring Boot.
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
  • HTML5, CSS3.
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Springboot
  • UI Frameworks
  • SQL
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

