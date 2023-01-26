Java Developer

Jan 26, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

  • JAVA/Spring Boot.
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
  • HTML5, CSS3.
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm.
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
  • NodeJS (advantageous).
  • Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)
  • Typescript.
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
  • IoC / Dependency Injection.
  • Jira, Confluence.
  • Micro Services

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java 8
  • Spring Framework
  • Core Java
  • Java Development
  • J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

