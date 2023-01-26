Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The Java developer must work together with Business Analyst, System Architect and managers, to understand the overall business need and the requirements, design the system solution using various approaches and technologies, implement the designed solution in the system with high quality source codes. The Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:
The successful candidate will be required to perform but not limited to the following key outputs
- The system development life cycle and involvement in each stage the defined system development tools, processes and workflows
- Part of the team in distinguishing between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them
- Delivery of high quality source code and the technologies used and the systems components structure
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high qualityAnalyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
- Perform accurate development estimation
Education and Experience
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
- Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate
- WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
- Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
- SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
- Maven, ANT build scripts
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
- Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
- Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
- Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
- Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
- Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high-pressure complex environment
Competencies
The successful candidate must demonstrate the following competencies:
- Software release management
- Solution Design and Implementation
- Software testing and Test Driven development
- Software deployment and maintenance
- Change control
- Time management and prioritization
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
