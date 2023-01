Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Contract opportunity available

Cloud modernization space for Java backend engineers at our Client Java EE

We have a need in the Cloud modernization space for Java backend engineers at our Client.

Typical Java skills needed will be:

J2EE

Maven

Weblogic

Springboot

TomCat

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

