Java Developer (Senior) 2190, 2191, 2192, 2199

Urgently looking for a Java Developer, to be placed within the Automotive manufacturing sector

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· JAVA/Spring Boot.

· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

· SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

· Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).



ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

German language skills will be advantageous:

· HTML5, CSS3.

· CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

· Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

· IntelliJ / WebStorm.

· Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).

· Typescript.

· REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

· Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

· Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

· Docker/AWS

· Kubernetes/AWS

· Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

· IoC / Dependency Injection.

· Jira, Confluence.

· Micro Services.

· Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).

· NodeJS (advantageous).



WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

· 6 years’ experience

