Java Developer (Senior) 2190, 2191, 2192, 2199

Urgently looking for a Java Developer, to be placed within the Automotive manufacturing sector
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· JAVA/Spring Boot.
· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
· SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
· Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
German language skills will be advantageous:
· HTML5, CSS3.
· CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
· Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
· IntelliJ / WebStorm.
· Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).
· Typescript.
· REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
· Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
· Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
· Docker/AWS
· Kubernetes/AWS
· Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
· IoC / Dependency Injection.
· Jira, Confluence.
· Micro Services.
· Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
· NodeJS (advantageous).
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
· 6 years’ experience
