Junior Data Analyst / Report Designer (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

ENVIRONMENT:

A proactive & highly analytical Junior Data Analyst / Report Designer is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services company to join its team. Your role will entail assisting in the development of new BI products, monitoring of existing products and supporting client queries. The candidate will be responsible for managing the entire deliverable: from spec gathering, data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, model creation, analysis and presentation to clients. You will need a suitable Degree/Diploma, have at least 6 months experience in reporting and analytics, able to handle, interpret and analyse data efficiently, knowledgeable of SSRS, Power BI & Excel and be able to present findings.

DUTIES:

Develop visually appealing and impactful dashboards and reports.

Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisions.

Manage existing reports/dashboards through ongoing production of BI outputs to ensure consistent information supply in the required format/frequency and by adding additional insight into information produced for clients to ensure a value-added service to any information request to enhance business efficiencies.

Involvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad-hoc requests for information from clients within the required timeframe and specification.

Ability to confidently present findings

Assist with documentation of BI processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 6 months experience in reporting and analytics.

Knowledge of popular reporting platforms (SSRS, Power BI, Excel).

Ability to handle, interpret and analyse data efficiently.

Good communication/ presentation skills.

Able to work in a high-pressure environment with a quick turnaround time to meet client expectation.

