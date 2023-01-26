Junior React Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A global Dev House in the sphere of Online Gaming seeks a passionate & ambitious Junior React Developer to join its team where your core role will be to write elegant and robust code. You will also deliver efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications, identify and resolve performance and scalability issues while writing Unit, Integration & Acceptance Tests for all components. The ideal candidate must have at least 2+ years’ experience developing code including for websites, mobile and desktop. Applications must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met.

DUTIES:

Analyse, design and implement new features.

Deliver efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications.

Write elegant and robust code.

Write Unit, Integration and Acceptance Tests for all components.

Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver compelling user-facing products.

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work under the mentorship and guidance of Senior Software Engineers.

Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

Support delivery team to achieve shared goals.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 2+ years developing code.

Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met.

Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop.

Ability to understand and write technical documents.

Preferred –

Git

UI/UX design experience

Microservices Architecture

Unit and Integration Testing

Responsive Single Page Applications (SPA)

Continuous Integration (CI)

Ability to comprehend and document large systems.

Able to work in cross-functional teams.

Desired –

React AND Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)

HTML, JS, CSS

Sass, JSS, Styled Components or other CSS preprocessor

Node.js

Restful APIs

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for learning.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages.

Willingness and drive to learn and upskill and become a master in their field.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

COMMENTS:

