Junior VHDL Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Vacancy available for a VHDL Developer to be based in Centurion.

In this role, you will be responsible for VHDL development in the field of information security products.

The position requires a person to take an FPGA design from the conceptual phase through to implementation and to the final testing phase. This position also requires technical investigation and evaluation skills, an understanding of industry standards and good VHDL development practices.

Requirements:

Eng Electronic or Computer Engineering degree or higher

Knowledge of digital logic design

Knowledge of VHDL design and debug tools

Knowledge of the C and C++ programming language

South African citizenship for security clearance purposes

Previous Experience:

0 to 10 years’ working experience in VHDL development

0 to 2 years’ working experience in C / C++ development

Advantageous skills:

Working experience and/or keen interest in VHDL design and development

Systematic and analytical approach to problem solving

Adhere to and contribute to good development standards and principles

Good communication skills (verbal and writing)

Exposure to Xilinx ISE / Vivado and ModelSim development environment

Good testing and development methodologies

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

