Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer . This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Necessary Skills:

AWS (Networking VPCs, Subnets), IAM, EC2, Load Balancing, CloudWatch, Glue/S3/Athena

AWS Networking

AWS Lambda

AWS IAM

Shell Scripting

Terraform

Python

Optional Skills:

Kubernetes

Web Development

AWS SageMaker Studio

AWS CDK

AWS Athena

