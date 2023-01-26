Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer . This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Necessary Skills:
- AWS (Networking VPCs, Subnets), IAM, EC2, Load Balancing, CloudWatch, Glue/S3/Athena
- AWS Networking
- AWS Lambda
- AWS IAM
- Shell Scripting
- Terraform
- Python
Optional Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Web Development
- AWS SageMaker Studio
- AWS CDK
- AWS Athena
