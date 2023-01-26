Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer

Jan 26, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer . This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Necessary Skills:

  • AWS (Networking VPCs, Subnets), IAM, EC2, Load Balancing, CloudWatch, Glue/S3/Athena
  • AWS Networking
  • AWS Lambda
  • AWS IAM
  • Shell Scripting
  • Terraform
  • Python

Optional Skills:

  • Kubernetes
  • Web Development
  • AWS SageMaker Studio
  • AWS CDK
  • AWS Athena

