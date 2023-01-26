Lead BI Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Jan 26, 2023

We are looking for a Lead BI Developer with the following must have skills: Minimum of five (5) years hands-on experience working directly with Qlik Sense/ QlikView.

Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills): Broad based business intelligence exposure in BI tools

  • Minimum of five (5) years hands-on experience working directly with Qlik Sense.
  • Data extraction, transformation and modelling.
  • Experience in Qlik Sense GUI development and visualization best practices, shell scripting, web and HTML integration.
  • Knowledge of connecting Qlik with various data source, using Single Configurator, Extension/Widget/Mashup editor etc.
  • Report/Dashboard/Mashup development – Strong Data Reporting and Visualization experience.
  • Development of User Develop Report (UDR’s) would be advantageous to develop in the front-end unique customer views.
  • At least 5 years of experience as a BI/DW professional or Qlik View Developer.
  • Advanced SQL and RDMS knowledge, SQL scripting, nested selection, stored procedures, triggers, analytic functions, tuning and trouble shooting, etc.
  • SQL and data visualization problem solving and troubleshooting.
  • Extensive experience in the banking industry working with financial data relating to General Ledger, Income statements and related master data.

Desired Skills:

  • Qlik Sense/ QlikView
  • BI/DW professional
  • SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

