Lead BI Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Lead BI Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

We are looking for a Lead BI Developer with the following must have skills: Minimum of five (5) years hands-on experience working directly with Qlik Sense/ QlikView.

Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills): Broad based business intelligence exposure in BI tools

Data extraction, transformation and modelling.

Experience in Qlik Sense GUI development and visualization best practices, shell scripting, web and HTML integration.

Knowledge of connecting Qlik with various data source, using Single Configurator, Extension/Widget/Mashup editor etc.

Report/Dashboard/Mashup development – Strong Data Reporting and Visualization experience.

Development of User Develop Report (UDR’s) would be advantageous to develop in the front-end unique customer views.

Advanced SQL and RDMS knowledge, SQL scripting, nested selection, stored procedures, triggers, analytic functions, tuning and trouble shooting, etc.

SQL and data visualization problem solving and troubleshooting.

Extensive experience in the banking industry working with financial data relating to General Ledger, Income statements and related master data.

Desired Skills:

Qlik Sense/ QlikView

BI/DW professional

SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients

