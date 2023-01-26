Mobile Application Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 26, 2023

One of our clients, with a firm foothold in the online media and marketing sphere, are looking for Mobile App Developer to join their dynamic, talented and ambitious group of developers.
Skills Required:

  • 3 + years’ experience in #mobileapp Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).
  • Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.
  • Strong in creating UI using #android SDK, IOS SDK using #Xamarin.
  • Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).
  • 3 + years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development
  • Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills
  • Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS
  • Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL
  • Previous work with cross browser compatibility
  • Experience working in an agile environment

Mandatory skills:

  • Mobile Web Development (HTML5)
  • ActionScript 2+
  • CSS Development
  • C#, Dot Net
  • JavaScript, Typescript,
  • OS App Development (phone and tablet)
  • Android App Development (phone and tablet)
  • PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)
  • jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)
  • PHP and MySQL experience
  • HTML 5, CSS
  • App store strategy and implementation

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Mobile Development
  • PHP
  • C#
  • .Net

