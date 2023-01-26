Mobile Application Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our clients, with a firm foothold in the online media and marketing sphere, are looking for Mobile App Developer to join their dynamic, talented and ambitious group of developers.
If you are looking for a new opportunity, we would be thrilled to assist you with your career move!
Skills Required:
- 3 + years’ experience in #mobileapp Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).
- Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.
- Strong in creating UI using #android SDK, IOS SDK using #Xamarin.
- Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).
- 3 + years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development
- Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills
- Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS
- Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL
- Previous work with cross browser compatibility
- Experience working in an agile environment
Mandatory skills:
- Mobile Web Development (HTML5)
- ActionScript 2+
- CSS Development
- C#, Dot Net
- JavaScript, Typescript,
- OS App Development (phone and tablet)
- Android App Development (phone and tablet)
- PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)
- jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)
- PHP and MySQL experience
- HTML 5, CSS
- App store strategy and implementation
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Mobile Development
- PHP
- C#
- .Net