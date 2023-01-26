Mobile Application Developer at Hire Resolve

One of our clients, with a firm foothold in the online media and marketing sphere, are looking for Mobile App Developer to join their dynamic, talented and ambitious group of developers.

If you are looking for a new opportunity, we would be thrilled to assist you with your career move!

Skills Required:

3 + years’ experience in #mobileapp Development (Web and Native) (Xamarin iOS, Xamarin Android, PhoneGap).

Successful deployment of App’s into relevant (mainstream) stores.

Strong in creating UI using #android SDK, IOS SDK using #Xamarin.

Mobile Product Management (from mobile website though to application UXD and UID).

3 + years’ experience in C# Web Design / Development

Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, AJAX, XML, XHTML Development skills

Deep understanding and troubleshooting of JavaScript, Typescript, Node JS, Vue JS

Experience with .NET framework, SQL 2008 onwards, PHP, MySQL

Previous work with cross browser compatibility

Experience working in an agile environment

Mandatory skills:

Mobile Web Development (HTML5)

ActionScript 2+

CSS Development

C#, Dot Net

JavaScript, Typescript,

OS App Development (phone and tablet)

Android App Development (phone and tablet)

PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)

jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)

PHP and MySQL experience

HTML 5, CSS

App store strategy and implementation

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Android

Mobile Development

PHP

C#

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position