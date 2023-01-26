Mobile Developer – React

Jan 26, 2023

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience
  • Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
  • Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
  • Experience with SQL Server beneficial
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .Net Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • React Native
  • ReactJS
  • C#
  • MS SQL
  • .NET Core
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services Provider

