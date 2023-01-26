Mobile Developer – React

Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience
- Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
- Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .Net Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- React
- React Native
- ReactJS
- C#
- MS SQL
- .NET Core
- iOS
- Android
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services Provider