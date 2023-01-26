R087_ Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Title (Role Level): Technical Solutions Architect (Expert) (0897, 0929)
Location: Gauteng
Contract Term: Immediate – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· JavaScript, Typescript
· Python
· NodeJS
· Java Logging/Persistence frameworks
· Bootstrap
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Ajax
· Webpack
· Apache HTTPD
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Relevant IT Degree / Certification
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
· Supports license management of all used software
· Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
· Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists
