R087_ Solutions Architect

Role Title (Role Level): Technical Solutions Architect (Expert) (0897, 0929)

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: Immediate – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· JavaScript, Typescript

· Python

· NodeJS

· Java Logging/Persistence frameworks

· Bootstrap

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Ajax

· Webpack

· Apache HTTPD

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT Degree / Certification

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

· Supports license management of all used software

· Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

· Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap

Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

