Sage Systems Support at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Company in Johannesburg is looking for a Sage Systems Support To be involved in day-to-day operations support for Sage X3 and Exigo including but not limited to report writing, databases and BI 360 support in Africa.

You must have an A+, hands on experience working with Sage X3 in a support role, solid technical knowledge in Sage [URL Removed] SQL skills.

DUTIES:

The role is directly accountable for the following items, which constitute the Main Tasks of the position:

Day to day support of ERP system for the whole of Africa.

Configuration, testing and deployment of standard Sage X3 CRM.

Report development using different tools e.g., Crystal, BI360, ODBC for Sage X3 and Exigo.

Monitoring Sage hosted environment and backups.

Understanding and ability to construct queries in SQL for troubleshooting purposes.

Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions.

Contribute to knowledge base as software evolves and maintain expert level awareness of relevant standards, practices, and tools.

Encourage and engage in open collaboration within team and with other teams.

Commitment to continuous learning, both through company-on job training and events and self-driven.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

A+

Hands on experience working with Sage X3 in a support role.

Solid technical knowledge in Sage X3.

SQL skills.

BCom or B.Sc. Degree in Computer Science will be an added advantage.

Ability to work and respond quickly to users’ needs.

Be able to travel as and when needed.

Ability to support diversified users.

At least two years commercial experience in Sage X3.

Excellent computer skills and proficient in Excel.

Proficiency in SQL.

Ability to design and write reports in Crystal Re.

Basic of BI360 is an added advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Maintain a first-class level of customer service ensuring that all customers are treated efficiently and in an appropriate manner.

Excellent analytical skills.

Ability to think pragmatically.

Maintain excellent verbal and written communication skills that are coherent, grammatically correct, effective and professional with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non- technical colleagues at all levels in the organization.

Be a highly motivated team player with the skills and ability to manage changing priorities.

Able to work independently and take ownership of job responsibilities with minimal oversight.

Be very organized and have a structured approach to completion of tasks with a strong focus on attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to use initiative.

Function effectively under pressure and meet deadlines.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Ability to interact with Senior Management.

Complies with all company policies and procedures.

Participates in the implementation and support of IT-related policies.

Keeps work areas neat, organized, and secure.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Sage

Systems

Support

Learn more/Apply for this position