SAP ABAP/ S4 HANA Developer (Senior) 2202 – Gauteng Centurion

Urgently looking for a SAP ABAP/ S4 HANA Developer (Senior), to be placed within the Automotive manufacturing sector

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience in the following modules

o SAP ABAP

o SAP S/4 HANA

· Problem Solving capabilities

· Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology

· Ability to work independently as well interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

· Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

· Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

· Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.

· Above-board work ethics

· Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.

· Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

· Willing and able to travel internationally



ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.

· Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.



WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications

· Relevant Programming Language or SAP certification

· Experience in Logistics

Desired Skills:

ABAP

S4 HANA

DevOps

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position