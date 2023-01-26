SAP ABAP/ S4 HANA Developer (Senior) 2202

Urgently looking for a SAP ABAP/ S4 HANA Developer (Senior), to be placed within the Automotive manufacturing sector
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Experience in the following modules
o SAP ABAP
o SAP S/4 HANA
· Problem Solving capabilities
· Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology
· Ability to work independently as well interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
· Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
· Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
· Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.
· Above-board work ethics
· Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.
· Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
· Willing and able to travel internationally
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.
· Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
· Relevant Programming Language or SAP certification
· Experience in Logistics
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- S4 HANA
- DevOps
- Agile