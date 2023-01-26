Scrum Master – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jan 26, 2023

Responsibilities

Service to the Development Team

  • Keeper of the process, values and principles
  • Coaches and mentors team members in the application of the chosen agile framework in their role. This can also be outside the team to enable better cooperation around the team.
  • Facilitating the ceremonies
  • Ensure all information and work is transparent and visible, including metrics to help the team improve
  • Identifies, records, monitors and removes impediments
  • Spot risks and impediments before they occur and coach team to remove/remove
  • Organically (constantly and subtly) remind the team of the greater vision and goal
  • IM protects the team
  • Conflict resolution as and when required
  • The IM help the team deliver – the team owns the delivery
  • Guardian of the team culture
  • Responsible for the team health
  • Servant leader
  • Build trust
  • Work with the team to create predictable and sustainable delivery, which is valuable and frequent
  • Has authority over the process, not the people
  • Have an understanding of the work the team is busy with
  • Contribute towards delivery as per capacity, knowledge and skill

Service to the Product Owner

  • IM communicates between team and to others – while building relationships
  • Assist with team roadmaps
  • Coach/Advise/Challenge the Product Owner/Business stakeholders around the product backlog, prioritisation and ensuring items has correct detail towards sprint

Service to the Organisation

  • Work with various people/stakeholders to enable the success of the team ie Product Owner, Practice Leads etc.
  • Working with other IMs to increase the effectiveness of the application of Agile in the organisation
  • Assist as and when required in the organisation to understand and enact Agile and chosen framework for relevant teams

Personal skills

  • Influential
  • Collaborative
  • Faciltator
  • Observant
  • Servant leader/ Leadership without power
  • Great communicator
  • Multitasker, with being able to use details as needed
  • Problem solver
  • Take responsibility
  • Light hearted
  • Able to question the status quo and continuously try and improve
  • Courageous
  • Situationally aware and able to act on this

Qualifications

  • Matric and a relevant tertiary qualification
  • 2-5 years experience working as a ScrumMaster / Iteration Manager
  • Practical experience implementing agile principles and values in the real world
  • Experience in at least some of Scrum / Lean / Kanban / XP processes
  • ScrumMaster or PMI-ACP certification
  • Other relevant agile qualifications (advantageous)
  • Previous IT dev experience(advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • PMI-ACP
  • Lean

