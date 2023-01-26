Scrum Master – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Responsibilities
Service to the Development Team
- Keeper of the process, values and principles
- Coaches and mentors team members in the application of the chosen agile framework in their role. This can also be outside the team to enable better cooperation around the team.
- Facilitating the ceremonies
- Ensure all information and work is transparent and visible, including metrics to help the team improve
- Identifies, records, monitors and removes impediments
- Spot risks and impediments before they occur and coach team to remove/remove
- Organically (constantly and subtly) remind the team of the greater vision and goal
- IM protects the team
- Conflict resolution as and when required
- The IM help the team deliver – the team owns the delivery
- Guardian of the team culture
- Responsible for the team health
- Servant leader
- Build trust
- Work with the team to create predictable and sustainable delivery, which is valuable and frequent
- Has authority over the process, not the people
- Have an understanding of the work the team is busy with
- Contribute towards delivery as per capacity, knowledge and skill
Service to the Product Owner
- IM communicates between team and to others – while building relationships
- Assist with team roadmaps
- Coach/Advise/Challenge the Product Owner/Business stakeholders around the product backlog, prioritisation and ensuring items has correct detail towards sprint
Service to the Organisation
- Work with various people/stakeholders to enable the success of the team ie Product Owner, Practice Leads etc.
- Working with other IMs to increase the effectiveness of the application of Agile in the organisation
- Assist as and when required in the organisation to understand and enact Agile and chosen framework for relevant teams
Personal skills
- Influential
- Collaborative
- Faciltator
- Observant
- Servant leader/ Leadership without power
- Great communicator
- Multitasker, with being able to use details as needed
- Problem solver
- Take responsibility
- Light hearted
- Able to question the status quo and continuously try and improve
- Courageous
- Situationally aware and able to act on this
Qualifications
- Matric and a relevant tertiary qualification
- 2-5 years experience working as a ScrumMaster / Iteration Manager
- Practical experience implementing agile principles and values in the real world
- Experience in at least some of Scrum / Lean / Kanban / XP processes
- ScrumMaster or PMI-ACP certification
- Other relevant agile qualifications (advantageous)
- Previous IT dev experience(advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- PMI-ACP
- Lean