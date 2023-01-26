Senio Java Developer at Network Contracting Solutions

Calling out all Java Gurus looking for a new challenge.

We are seeking a developer responsible for building and supporting applications. Your primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Skills

Knowledge – Processes:

Design patterns

Data modelling and design of database structures, including tools such as Enterprise Architect.

Unit and Systems Integration testing

SDLC methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, DevOps, etc) and tools (Jira, BitBucket, Quality Center, etc)

GIT version control

Advanced knowledge/experience – Technologies:

Java programming language (Java 7 or later)

Java EE

JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (EJB, RMI)

Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)

Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)

Hibernate

JUnit or JMock

XML knowledge

JSON knowledge

SonarQube

Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Education and Experience

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

7 or more years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Core Java

Hibernate

Java Development

Spring Framework

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

