Senior C# Developer with Angular – Medical House in Centurion @ R850k per annum CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior C# Developer with Angular – Medical House in Centurion @ R850k per annum CTC

NEW WORK IN at SA’s leading medical Bureau Service Hub; they are looking for high-end intermediate to Senior C# .Net Software Developer to join their dev shop and work on global scale projects.

This is your big chance to build an integrated web-based Specialist Practice Management system using C#, .Net Core MVC, SQL and object-orientated principles. There will also be a good balance of hard work, and cheery vibes when delivering great products.

Located on the Gautrain bus route, whether you are from Pretoria or Johannesburg, there is no excuse to miss this chance.

This is what you need to land an interview:

You have 6+ years solid experience coding in the Microsoft stack – C# ASP.Net MVC

MS SQL / T-SQL

Other key skills for a job well done: .Net Core, RESTful services, WCF, Xamarin and Angular

On the front end you can work the JavaScript framework – some Angular will serve you well

You are a good team player and a leader at heart

You can build products from the ground up, in a meticulous and simple manner

Qualification:

Degree or relevant qualification in IT

Microsoft certifications of sorts

This is an in-office role, based in Centurion but they have formed a hybrid model allowing you to work out a schedule suited to you!

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of up to R850k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact NicoleF on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

