Senior C#.Net Developer at Sasfin – Gauteng Sandown

Sasfin Wealth is looking to fill a new vacancy for Senior C#.Net Developer to join our team! If You are interested and fit the requirements, apply today!

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The C#.Net Core Developer (Full stack) is accountable for the development, maintenance, configuration, and enhancement of a variety of applications using C#.NET MVCAngular and Microsoft SQL Server databases on Windows and web platforms. The developer must be familiar with the Agile methodologies and is responsible to participate in Feature Teams to assist in delivering quality products to business. The individual needs to participate and give feedback on any activities where Software Development practices and risks need to be considered from the writing of the user requirements, and testing activities in accordance to processes and performance guidelines to identify defects/performance concerns in projects.

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Systems and solution specifications

The Developer will contribute to the creation of all the required documentation to derive a solution and contribute to meetings by interpreting business requirements.

Planning, prioritization of all the Software Development related tasks (methodology tools such as Agile/ Scrum methodology).

Owning responsibility of technical designs

Development

Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Analyse information to determine, recommend and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system.

Store, retrieve, and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and requirements.

Code reviews and ensure automated deployment standards are adhered to.

Spreading expertise and good usage of tools such as bug-tracking database or versioning systems

Collaborate in Demo/Pilot to ensure that all the scenarios have been catered for.

Ensure that the necessary test stubs and drivers are created with the assistance from other Software Developers to facilitate test execution where applicable

Analysis

Analysing and resolving faults by researching problems and recommending corrective actions.

Consult with customers and/or other departments on project status, proposals and technical issues such as software system design and maintenance.

Analyse the business needs and ensure that the team chooses the best solution for implementation.

Ensuring application implementations comply with required industry and group standards.

Conducting impact analysis across all business systems.

Testing

Assist in creating test plans, test data and test packs for features to implemented.

Perform Unit Testing and support Systems Integration and User Acceptance Testing.

TFS should be utilized to keep a track of the tasks assigned to the Software Developer and dashboards should be created to track the desired metrics for quality and the progress with the help of sprints

Change Management

Review the development of specified new functionality whether provided through internal developers or external vendors to ensure best practices are adhered to.

Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested.

Implement any security changes and assist with the audit thereof by the Governance and Change Manager.

Support

Provide 2nd and 3rd level support to resolve incidents within SLA timescales, conduct root cause analysis to resolve problems and update all relevant process documentation.

Log and follow-up issues.

Maintenance and correction of all production bugs.

Web Analytics Understanding.

Governance

Management and maintenance of the development environment including source control.

Maintain code in TFS (Team Foundation server) supporting multiple branches/deployment paths.

Management and maintenance of operational monitoring environment.

Follow company and departmental policies and procedures including all coding and documentation standards.

Attend other meetings (Inception, Iteration Planning Meeting, Grooming, retrofit session, Defect meetings, and Daily SCRUMS (Stand-ups).

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Application Development

Daily maintenance to designated applications in the Production, QA and Development environments.

Coding and testing as required to complete assigned tasks.

Service Management

Perform health system checks on areas of responsibility.

Escalate issues within timescales allowed to third party vendors or other IT functions.

IT Procedures

Implement application standards including code, development, testing, and change and release standards.

Feedback and activity updates to:

Development Manager – daily operational reporting to the head of Applications. Prepare reports and correspondence concerning project specifications, activities and status.

Project Managers – status and progress updates as required.

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

Business/industry experience

Experienced in one or more of the following areas: Banking, stockbroking, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade and Asset Finance.

Education

Matric plus appropriate tertiary qualification – B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred OR Matric with four years’ relevant experience in IT.

AND a relevant industry certification such as:

MCPD – Developer: Enterprise Application Developer 4

MCPD – Developer: Application Developer 4

MCPD – Developer: Web Developer 4

Experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in developing and supporting C#.Net desktop or web application development in an enterprise environment.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft SQL Server Database systems.

Experience in a high-availability, online transacting environment.

Four years’ experience in developing and supporting various system integration points.

Minimum 5 years of experience as a hard-core developer in C#

Experience in developing Web services is a must.

Good knowledge of development in a thin-client architecture environment in HTML5 & CSS and JavaScript/Typescript. Experience is developing in Angular is mandatory.

TFS Automation experience to manage Infrastructure as code is required.

Technological Experience

In depth knowledge of Microsoft .NET technologies with emphasis on C# development in the web and desktop environments using Visual Studio, Dev-Express, HTML5, ASP.Net, JavaScript, CSS, .Net 4 and up, Angular.

Thorough understanding of Microsoft development tools and environment including MS-SSRS, Visual Studio, TFS and Test-Driven Development, SQL management Studio.

Ability to write automated tests scripts using the relevant tools and execute them.

Understanding and Experience DevOps, integration, and performance.

Understanding and experience of any scripting languages.

Knowledge and understanding of various Cloud methodologies (MS Azure) and related configurations will be beneficial.

Exposure to Open-Source tooling and tool set evaluation.

Capable of managing many aspects of the application, including but not limited to performance, scalability, security, and testing

About The Employer:

We value a spirit of partnership

Sasfin Wealth has provided trusted advice and wealth management solutions to respected families and prized organisations for over 125 years.

Our belief in the value of strong relationships is what has appealed to our clients since the first days of our founding. The commitment we offer clients has thereby secured our reputation as an award winning and leading private client portfolio management and stockbroking businesses in South Africa.

As an independent and innovative financial services provider, we design bespoke and model investment solutions and provide a range of advisory solutions that meet the unique needs of private clients and institutional investors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

