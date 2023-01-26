Senior Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

JAVA/Spring Boot.

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

HTML5, CSS3.

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

IntelliJ / WebStorm.

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).

NodeJS (advantageous).

Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)

Typescript.

REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

IoC / Dependency Injection.

Jira, Confluence.

Micro Services

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

AWS

SQL

Docker

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

