Senior Java Developer at Hire Resolve

One of our clients, a leading South African based financial services group, are looking for Senior Java Developers to join their talented, experienced and dynamic team of developers.
Skills Required:
- Java EE (Not Spring)
- GitLabIT
- Jenkins
- Ansible
- Linux/AIX
- RESTSoftware Development
- Back end
- Back End Development
- Object Orientated development and design
- WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server
Experience and Qualifications:
- 5-7 years’ intermediate/senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.
- Relevant IT qualification.
- Relevant post graduate IT qualification.
Java skills AVA:
- 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.
- Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.
- Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift).
- Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.
- Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
- Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g., SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.
- Understanding and experience with micro-services.
- Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
- JBPM experience advantageous.
- Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
- Experience with Apache Camel.
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.
