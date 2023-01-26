Senior Java Developer at Hire Resolve

Jan 26, 2023

One of our clients, a leading South African based financial services group, are looking for Senior Java Developers to join their talented, experienced and dynamic team of developers.

Skills Required:

  • Java EE (Not Spring)
  • GitLabIT
  • Jenkins
  • Ansible
  • Linux/AIX
  • RESTSoftware Development
  • Back end
  • Back End Development
  • Object Orientated development and design
  • WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 5-7 years’ intermediate/senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.
  • Relevant IT qualification.
  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification.

Java skills AVA:

  • 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.
  • Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.
  • Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift).
  • Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.
  • Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
  • Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g., SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.
  • Understanding and experience with micro-services.
  • Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
  • JBPM experience advantageous.
  • Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
  • Experience with Apache Camel.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

