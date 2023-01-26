Senior Java Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

One of our clients, a leading South African based financial services group, are looking for Senior Java Developers to join their talented, experienced and dynamic team of developers.

Skills Required:

Java EE (Not Spring)

GitLabIT

Jenkins

Ansible

Linux/AIX

RESTSoftware Development

Back end

Back End Development

Object Orientated development and design

WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server

Experience and Qualifications:

5-7 years’ intermediate/senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.

Relevant IT qualification.

Relevant post graduate IT qualification.

Java skills AVA:

5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.

Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.

Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift).

Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.

Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.

Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g., SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.

Understanding and experience with micro-services.

Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

JBPM experience advantageous.

Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

Experience with Apache Camel.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

