Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

One of South Africa’s leading short term insurance companies, is looking for an Senior Java Developer to join their team in Centurion.

This an opportunity to join an organisation that values teamwork and collaboration, a relaxed working environment, a great place to learn and progress your career



If You Have



5-7 years’ intermediate/senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.

Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.

Understanding and experience with micro-services.

Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

Desired Skills:

java developer

software developer

software engineer

backend developer

