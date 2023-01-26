Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- JAVA/Spring Boot.
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
- HTML5, CSS3.
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
- Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
- IntelliJ / WebStorm.
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
- NodeJS (advantageous).
- Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)
- Typescript.
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
- Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
- Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
- IoC / Dependency Injection.
- Jira, Confluence.
- Micro Services
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Springboot
- AWS
- SQL
- Docker
- Kubernetes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years