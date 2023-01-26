Senior .NET Developer at Hire Resolve

One of our clients in the Consulting & Digitisation Industry is searching for a Senior .Net Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working on a remote work basis.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent

7+ Years Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies

Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework) , Typescript & CSS.

Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

JavaScript

TypeScript

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

