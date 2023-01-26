Senior .NET Developer at Hire Resolve

Jan 26, 2023

One of our clients in the Consulting & Digitisation Industry is searching for a Senior .Net Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working on a remote work basis.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent
  • 7+ Years Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
  • Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies
  • Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework) , Typescript & CSS.
  • Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding
  • Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
  • Experienced using source control

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *