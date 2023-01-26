Senior .NET Developer at Hire Resolve

One of our clients in the Consulting & Digitisation Industry is searching for a Senior .Net Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be working on a remote work basis.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent
- 7+ Years Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
- Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies
- Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework) , Typescript & CSS.
- Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Experienced using source control
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.Net
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree