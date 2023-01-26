Software Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

One of our clients, that focuses on enhancing digitization and strategies within businesses, are looking for Software Developer to join their dynamic, fast-growing team of developers.
Skills required are a working knowledge of:
- MSSQL
- C#
- Linq
- ASP.Net
- HTML
Additional skills which will help your application are:
- Javascript
- JQuery
- Angular 2+
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.
