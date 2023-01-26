Software Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jan 26, 2023

One of our clients, that focuses on enhancing digitization and strategies within businesses, are looking for Software Developer to join their dynamic, fast-growing team of developers.

Skills required are a working knowledge of:

  • MSSQL
  • C#
  • Linq
  • ASP.Net
  • HTML

Additional skills which will help your application are:

  • Javascript
  • JQuery
  • Angular 2+

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • MSSQL
  • C#
  • Linq
  • ASP.Net
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *